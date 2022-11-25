Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $53.69 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on IART shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

