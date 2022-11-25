Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.74. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

About Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.