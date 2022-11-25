Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.74. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 40 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
