Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $30.00 by Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) received a $30.00 price target from equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,430,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $170,037,000 after acquiring an additional 368,695 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

