Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.33, but opened at 2.21. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 2.21, with a volume of 11,870 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 176.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,541,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.