Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

