Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE IVR opened at $13.11 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $463.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.83%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.