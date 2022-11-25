Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on IVZ. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.
Invesco Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
