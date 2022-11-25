Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IVZ. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

