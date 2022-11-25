Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CGW opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $60.83.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

