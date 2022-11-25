Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $42.20

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.20, but opened at $43.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 491 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.72 and a beta of 0.55.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
