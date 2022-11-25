Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 380.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

