iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $25,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 177.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

