iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,327,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,263,000 after acquiring an additional 234,407 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

