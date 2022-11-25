iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWL stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

