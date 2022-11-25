iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $30,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $86.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.

