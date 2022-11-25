iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29,454.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after buying an additional 124,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after buying an additional 102,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.93.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

