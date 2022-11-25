iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,484,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29,454.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after buying an additional 124,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,570 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,999,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,680,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $205.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.