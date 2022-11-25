iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYG opened at $167.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

