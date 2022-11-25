Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,047.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $190.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

