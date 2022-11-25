Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Shares of JACK stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
