Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.