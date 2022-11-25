Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
