Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.