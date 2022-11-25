Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
