Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 344.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

