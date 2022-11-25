Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.04.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
