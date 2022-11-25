Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

