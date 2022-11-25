Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $75.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $96.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.