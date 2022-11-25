Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 56.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 340,533 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 29.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,097 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Jamf by 37.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 286,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jamf Stock Performance

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 89,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,818,502.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

BATS JAMF opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

