Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JHG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

