J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JJSF. CL King increased their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

JJSF opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 113.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,296,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after buying an additional 89,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

