Jo Natauri Sells 81,229 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,547,146.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.
- On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.
- On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.
- On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.
- On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of FLYW stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
