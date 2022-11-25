John Henry Rogers, Jr. Sells 11,300 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $116.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $117.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 187,515 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

