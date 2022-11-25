JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 256,652 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $53,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $120.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

