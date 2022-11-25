JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 404,838 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $58,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,072,000 after acquiring an additional 488,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,623,000 after acquiring an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,801,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,204,000 after acquiring an additional 314,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

