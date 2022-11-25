JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 42,177 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $52,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

