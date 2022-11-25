JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 53,861 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $52,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 611,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.