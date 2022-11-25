JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 8,063 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,138,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $54,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 505,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,499,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.
