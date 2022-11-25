JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $57,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

DAR stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

