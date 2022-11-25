JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $55,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after buying an additional 502,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 297,013 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

