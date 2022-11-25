JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $54,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.48 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

