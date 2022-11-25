JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $63,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

