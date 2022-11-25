JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $67,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 69,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

