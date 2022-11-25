JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,647,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,276,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $60,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 954,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lloyds Banking Group

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.50) to GBX 44 ($0.52) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.84) to GBX 72 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.