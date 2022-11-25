JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,822,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $57,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

