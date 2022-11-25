JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.67 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866,859 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $354,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $87.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

