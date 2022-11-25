JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $53.48 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,628,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $53,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

