JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $56.04 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 203.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $56,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
