JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $232.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day moving average is $186.41.

