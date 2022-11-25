JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $61.84 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $61,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Progyny by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,519,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

