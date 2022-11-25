JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.63 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $64,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,606,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

