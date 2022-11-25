JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $66.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 201.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $66,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $88.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81.

