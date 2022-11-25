JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $67.72 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $67,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Semtech by 32.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,696 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 28.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.41 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

