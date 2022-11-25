JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $54,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $12.54 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25.

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

