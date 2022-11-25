JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 169,380 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,380 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $55,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.40) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

